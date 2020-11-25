New Delhi: Cyclone Nivar is currently hovering over southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify further into a “very severe” cyclonic storm by 5.30 pm, the MHA said on Wednesday. The cyclone is very likely to move west northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts ahead of the expected landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during Wednesday midnight and early hours on Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. Also Read - ‘Stop Imposing Hindi’: People in Tamil Nadu Upset After IMD Tweets Cyclone Nivar Updates in Hindi

As per the latest report, the cyclone moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday over southwest Bay of Bengal about 240 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 250 km east southeast of Puducherry and 300 km south southeast of Chennai.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, meanwhile, declared Thursday a public holiday for 13 districts including Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram considering the safety of people in view of the cyclone.

