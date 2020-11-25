A total of 26 flights have been cancelled from the Chennai airport as the city is witnessing heavy rainfall ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall. All three major ports in and around Chennai hoisted level 6 warning signals and shut their gates for operations. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu Districts Announce Helpline Numbers For Emergency Services | Check List

As per IMD, Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Wednesday, crossing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late evening. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Chemberambakkam to Release Water, Heavy Rain Across Chennai; Puducherry Schools to be Shut For 3 Days

As a result, heavy rainfall is predicted for north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and the wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130kmph and could go upto 145kmph. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar to Hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast Today; Rescue Teams On Standby; Centre Assures All Help to States

Meanwhile, Indigo airlines, announced that it has cancelled 24 flights from and to Chennai due to heavy rain.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays due to heavy rains in #Chennai, visit https://t.co/7sUSbAxv40 to check your flight status. We advise passengers to keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 24, 2020

SpiceJet also issued an alert saying that the cyclone Nivar might impact flight operations from Chennai and Vijayawada and cancellations will be intimated to passengers through sms/email.

GoAir and Vistara have also issued similar advisories.