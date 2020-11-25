A total of 26 flights have been cancelled from the Chennai airport as the city is witnessing heavy rainfall ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall. All three major ports in and around Chennai hoisted level 6 warning signals and shut their gates for operations. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu Districts Announce Helpline Numbers For Emergency Services | Check List
As per IMD, Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Wednesday, crossing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts late evening. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Chemberambakkam to Release Water, Heavy Rain Across Chennai; Puducherry Schools to be Shut For 3 Days
As a result, heavy rainfall is predicted for north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and the wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130kmph and could go upto 145kmph. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar to Hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast Today; Rescue Teams On Standby; Centre Assures All Help to States
Meanwhile, Indigo airlines, announced that it has cancelled 24 flights from and to Chennai due to heavy rain.
SpiceJet also issued an alert saying that the cyclone Nivar might impact flight operations from Chennai and Vijayawada and cancellations will be intimated to passengers through sms/email.
GoAir and Vistara have also issued similar advisories.