Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said the Cyclone Nivar is at present over southwest Bay of Bengal and will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram just past midnight or the early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

In its timely update on Cyclone Nivar, the IMD said that it will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over the next 12 hours and cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Wednesday midnight or early Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, said water will be released from Chembarambakkam lake, one of the key drinking water sources to the city, since it was nearing capacity.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railways on Wednesday announced a slew of train diversions in view of the cyclonic storm Nivar. Details of train divrsions are mentioned below:

02296 Danapur – KSR Bengaluru Special train

02577 Darbhanga – Mysuru Special train

02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Central

02509 Bangalore Cantonment – Guwahati Special train

02295 KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Special train

03210 Yeswantpur – Danapur Special train

02512 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Gorakhpur Special train

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, meanwhile, declared Thursday a public holiday for 13 districts including Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram considering the safety of people in view of the cyclone. Wednesday has already been declared a holiday.

Earlier, the IMD also had said that under the influence of the cyclone, coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kariakal regions are likely to receive rainfall on Wednesday at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places.

South coastal Andhra Pradesh is also likely to witness showers at most places today. Rainfall is expected to continue in many places in these regions Thursday too with heavy rainfall at some places.

The Tamil Nadu government appealed to people living in coastal districts to not venture out of their homes and requested those living in low lying areas to reach the cyclone shelters in their respective regions.