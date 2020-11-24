Cyclone Nivar Latest News: As a deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said it is likely to make landfall between the coast of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday between 8Pm and midnight. Also Read - Cyclone Nirav: ICAI Postpones CA Exams 2020 On November 24, 25 in Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

“Extremely heavy rainfall expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on 25th November. The most vulnerable zone is north Tamil Nadu districts,” Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, DG, IMD, said. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks To Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs, Assures All Support From Centre

The IMD also predicted that the cyclone is centred about 410 km East-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Declares Public Holiday Tomorrow as Storm Turns Very Severe

“It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (Nivar) during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around the afternoon of November 25 as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” the weather department said.

Meanwhile the NDRF said that it has deployed multiple teams in the states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. “12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore and 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Vizag. Total 22 teams available on the ground and 8 teams on standby. Total 30 teams committed,” DG of NDRF said.

While section 144 has been imposed in Puducherry for the next three days, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday declared a public holiday on November 25.