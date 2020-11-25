New Delhi: The ‘very severe’ cyclone Nivar is expected to make a landfall along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast later today or before dawn hours on Thursday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). During the day, gusty winds and heavy rains also lashed parts of the state leaving several areas inundated and as a precautionary measure, over one lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and housed them in shelters besides disconnecting power supply in vulnerable areas. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: Railways Cancels Over Dozen Trains to Southern States, Passengers to be Refunded

Here are some of the top developments that took place considering the safety of people in view of the cyclone:

1. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry about 1,000-2,000 people have been evacuated by the local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar said 1,03,291 people including children have been housed in 1,000 relief centres. Food, water and all other essentials including masks to help prevent coronavirus have been made available to them in the relief centres, he said. A senior official said subsequently, the number has increased to 1,21,152. According to the government, these people have been housed in shelters at Ariyalur, Chengelpet, Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, and Villupuram districts.

2. NDRF Director-General SN Pradhanmay said that Cyclone Nivar may make landfall after 2 am on November 26. Over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people have been evacuated in Puducherry. The landfall is expected to take place between Mamallapuram and Karaikal. The storm, 250 km off Chennai and 190 km and 180 km from Puducherry and Cuddalore respectively, is very likely to move northwestwards and cross coasts as a “very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph”.

3. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister statewide public holiday on Thursday (November 26) including Chennai, Vellore, Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Chengalpattu, and Perambalore. The Puducherry government has also declared Thursday as a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act for all departments and educational institutions in the union territory and Karaikal regions.

4. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked a total of 50 teams — with 30 being deployed on the ground in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh — in view of the cyclone moving ahead from the Bay of Bengal towards the coastal areas. “Out of these, 15 teams have been deployed in costal districts of Tamil Nadu. Six have been positioned at Cuddalore, three at Viluppuram, two teams each at Chennai and Chengalpattu, while one team each at Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts,” an NDRF spokesperson said. Twenty teams have been kept on standby at Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Cuttack (Odisha) and Thrissur (Kerala). Besides, three teams are deployed at Pondicherry and one team at Karaikal, he said. Three NDRF teams have been deployed at Nellore district and one team at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

5. As a precautionary measure in Tamil Nadu, electricity distribution was stopped to consumers in several regions falling under several districts and especially areas that have overhead power transmission lines witnessed power cut since noon. Civic authorities meanwhile removed banners and hoardings in several districts including Chennai and Vellore expecting squally winds. Police personnel have also placed barricades in arterial roads and important intersections in coastal districts to bar movement of vehicles and the government appealed to the people to stay indoors.

6. The Southern Railways has cancelled over a dozen special trains on November 25 and 26 scheduled to destinations that are likely to be affected by unprecedented rains/cyclonic landfall and to other destinations due to operational difficulties. For the trains fully cancelled in view of the Cyclone Nivar, full refund of fare will be granted on ticket cancellations. The time limit for availing refunds has also been extended to six months from the date of journey, the Railways said. For trains cancelled partially, passengers can avail full refund for the untraveled portion until six months from the date of scheduled departure of the train, while auto refund is also available for the tickets bought online. Meanwhile, the Chennai Metro Rail, which operated minimum services, said operations would end by 8 pm on November 25 and services would resume on November 26 depending on the weather.

7. Chennai airport authorities said Aircraft operations at the airport will remain suspended from 7 pm of November 25 till 7 am of November 26. The decision was taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of the approaching cyclone, said the Chennai (MAA) Airport authorities. They also requested the passengers to check with their concerned airline(s) for further updates.