Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: With an expected wind speed of 145 km per hour, Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast later this evening. The cyclone, in the wee hours of Wednesday, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and entered the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving westwards about 310 km from Cuddalore. Heavy rainfall activities were recorded in Tamil Nadu's Chennai in the last 12 hours.

The Tamil Nadu government has already declared a public holiday in view of the storm, while the Puducherry administration has imposed Section 144 to prevent any loss of life.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to intensify further into a "very severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours. It is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later this evening.

Follow Live Updates on Cyclone Nivar:

11.50 AM: Schools in Puducherry to remain closed for three days as Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi makes strong appeal to people to stay indoors.

10.51 AM: Chennai airport has cancelled at least 26 flights today in view of the “very severe” cyclonic storm.

10.42 AM:

Tamil Nadu: Water logging in some parts of the city of Chennai, due to heavy rainfall ahead of #CycloneNivar's landfall pic.twitter.com/BuB6WSFoF5 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

10.40 AM: Heavy rains lash across Chennai with a wind speed of 145 kmph ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry this evening.

9.17 AM: Cyclone Nivar lays 350 km SE of Chennai moving NW & likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm & cross between Karaikal & Mahabalipuram today late evening or night. While crossing wind speed likely to touch 145 kmph, says Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai.

7.33 AM:

#WATCH Sea rough in Puducherry as severe cyclonic storm #NIVAR to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram tonight pic.twitter.com/d6Wpkj6zwe — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

7.12 AM: The cyclone is expected to move west-northwestwards for next 06 hours and northwestwards thereafter; cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during the night of 25th Nov as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 25th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal @ndmaindia @rajeevan61 pic.twitter.com/B7MXWImDso — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020

6.50 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted assuring all possible support to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments as they brace for the storm.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020

6. 37 AM: Very heavy rainfall – 120 mm – recorded in Chennai/Minabakkam from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today, says IMD.

6.30 AM:

cyclonic storm NIVAR intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24 th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/k7cgd4cJPb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, took stock of the status of the “very severe cyclonic storm” ‘Nivar’ that is expected to hit coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and assure the states of all possible help, including the early release of the disaster relief fund.

A team of NDRF comprising of about 40 personnel reviewed the status of impending cyclone Nivar at a meeting held through video conferencing with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and, the IMD said.

Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a ‘super cyclonic storm’ and caused devastation across West Bengal and Odisha.