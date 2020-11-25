Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: With a wind speed of 120 to 130 km per hour, Cyclone Nivar has, in the wee hours of Wednesday, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and entered the southwest Bay of Bengal, moving westwards about 310 km from Cuddalore. Heavy rainfall activities were recorded in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai in the last 12 hours. The Tamil Nadu government has already declared a holiday in view of the storm, while the Puducherry administration has imposed Section 144 to prevent any loss of life. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar to Hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast Today; Rescue Teams On Standby; Centre Assures All Help to States

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to intensify further into a "very severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours. It is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram later this evening.

Follow Live Updates on Cyclone Nivar:

6. 37 AM: Very heavy rainfall – 120 mm – recorded in Chennai/Minabakkam from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0530 hours IST of today, says IMD.

cyclonic storm NIVAR intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 24 th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal. It is about 310 km of Cuddalore. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/k7cgd4cJPb — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, took stock of the status of the “very severe cyclonic storm” ‘Nivar’ that is expected to hit coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and assure the states of all possible help, including the early release of disaster relief fund.

A team of NDRF comprising of about 40 personnel.reviewed the status of impending cyclone Nivar at a meeting held through video conferencing with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and, the IMD said.

Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a ‘super cyclonic storm’ and caused devastation across West Bengal and Odisha.