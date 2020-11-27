New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and discussed the situation in the wake of the Cyclone Nivar on Friday. Also Read - After Nivar, Now Another Cyclone Forming Over Bay of Bengal, Likely to Intensify Further

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar Crosses Coast Near Pondicherry; 3 Killed, Over 1,000 Trees Uprooted in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, about 2.30 lakh people have been accommodated in relief camps following the cyclone, Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami said.

Earlier, heavy rains lashed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as Nivar made landfall in the early hours, leading to inundation and uprooting of trees.

The regional weather office said a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on November 30 could bring more rains to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 1.

The forecast for more rains for the southern state and the union territory comes after severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry early on Thursday, bringing sharp showers.

At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents like wall and tree collapse, while over a thousand trees were uprooted.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran said , the system was likely to intensify into a depression later.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a depression on November 30 and move towards the Tamil Nadu coast. As a result, there will be widespread rains in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry from December 1-3, he said.

He also forecast light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next two days in some places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said extremely heavy rainfall was also recorded at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh while rain/thundershowers were observed at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema, a few places over Telangana and at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh among others.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands while it has said thunderstorm with lightning may occur at isolated places over Rayalseema, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

(With inputs from PTI)