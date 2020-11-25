Cyclone Nivar Latest Update: Keeping in mind the upcoming cyclone Nivar, the Indian Railways has cancelled over a dozen special trains on November 25 and 26 scheduled to either originate from and terminate in the southern states of the country. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: IMD Says Landfall Likely at Midnight, Southern Railways Announces Train Diversions

Issuing a statement, the Railways said that for trains cancelled partially, passengers can avail full refund for the untraveled portion until six months from the date of scheduled departure of the train. Moreover, the auto refund is also available for the tickets bought online.

The development comes as the India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Nivar will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and is likely to cross the coast between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before dawn on Thursday.

“Owing to the onset of Cyclone NIVAR, Southern Railway has announced cancellation of several special train services to destinations that are likely to be affected by unprecedented rains/cyclonic landfall and to other destinations due to operational difficulties,” the Railways said.

A statement from Southern Railways said they have taken several precautionary measures to minimise the damage.

“Instructions have been issued to all the field units, especially those at the districts which are on high alert, to be in readiness with full complements of tools, spares, accessories that are required for restoration of traffic,” it said.

Monsoon reserve trains loaded with rail, sleepers and other tools and also tower wagons loaded with all material required for restoring train operations are kept fully prepared, it said.

It has also been communicated to the field units that, as soon as the threat of cyclone is apparent, all the boom barriers at the level crossing gates are to be kept in closed condition to prevent damage to the booms, duly informing the District Collectors concerned, it said.

“Roof shelters in the platforms at the stations have been checked and fastened with due care. Hoardings at the stations and mid sections in the area which are on high alert have been removed, wherever feasible, to reduce any damage,” the statement added.

