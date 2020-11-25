Chennai: Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Wednesday, crossing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during November 25 late evening, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm currently lies 370km south south east of Chennai coast. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Shuts Ports, Airports on High Alert | Live Updates
“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next six hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during November 25 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” IMD said. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar to Hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast Today; Rescue Teams On Standby; Centre Assures All Help to States
As a result, heavy rainfall is predicted for north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and the wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130kmph and could go upto 145kmph.
In wake of the situation, the Tamil Nadu government has announced helpline numbers for districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Nivar.
Here is the list of government helplines numbers you may contact in case of emergencies:
Chennai
Toll free number: 1913
Helpline: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454
Coimbatore
Helpline: 0422 230114, 0422 2301523
Ranipet
Arakkonam: 04177236360, 9445000507
Arcot: 04172 235568, 9445000505
Walajah: 04172 232519, 94445000506
Chengalpattu
Helpline: 044 27427412, 044 27427414
Ariyalur
Helpline: 04329 226709
Cuddalore
Helpline: 04142220700
Nagapattinam
Helpline: 04365 252500
Kancheepuram
Helpline Whatsapp: 9445071077
934536838
Thanjavur
Helpline: 9345336838
Tiruvarur
Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838
Villupuram
Toll-free number: 1077
Perambalur
Toll-free number: 1077
Disaster management control room: 1077, 044 27237207
In addition, the Tamil Nadu government has appealed to the people not to go out today as there are chances of fall of trees. Officials have been directed to ensure that there is no loss of life in coastal areas, and fishermen do not venture into the sea.
Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of the cyclone.