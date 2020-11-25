Chennai: Cyclone Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on Wednesday, crossing Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts during November 25 late evening, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The storm currently lies 370km south south east of Chennai coast. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Shuts Ports, Airports on High Alert | Live Updates

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for the next six hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during November 25 late evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” IMD said. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar to Hit Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast Today; Rescue Teams On Standby; Centre Assures All Help to States

As a result, heavy rainfall is predicted for north coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and the wind speeds are likely to reach 120-130kmph and could go upto 145kmph.

#CycloneNivar lays 350 km SE of Chennai moving NW & likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm & cross between Karaikal & Mahabalipuram today late evening or night. While crossing wind speed likely to touch 145 kmph: Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai pic.twitter.com/WNfaA1UF8n — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

In wake of the situation, the Tamil Nadu government has announced helpline numbers for districts that are likely to be affected by Cyclone Nivar.

Here is the list of government helplines numbers you may contact in case of emergencies:

Chennai

Toll free number: 1913

Helpline: 044 2538 4530, 044 25384530, 044 25243454

Coimbatore

Helpline: 0422 230114, 0422 2301523

Ranipet

Arakkonam: 04177236360, 9445000507

Arcot: 04172 235568, 9445000505

Walajah: 04172 232519, 94445000506

Chengalpattu

Helpline: 044 27427412, 044 27427414

Ariyalur

Helpline: 04329 226709

Cuddalore

Helpline: 04142220700

Nagapattinam

Helpline: 04365 252500

Kancheepuram

Helpline Whatsapp: 9445071077

934536838

Thanjavur

Helpline: 9345336838

Tiruvarur

Helpline WhatsApp: 934536838

Villupuram

Toll-free number: 1077

Perambalur

Toll-free number: 1077

Disaster management control room: 1077, 044 27237207

In addition, the Tamil Nadu government has appealed to the people not to go out today as there are chances of fall of trees. Officials have been directed to ensure that there is no loss of life in coastal areas, and fishermen do not venture into the sea.

Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby in view of the cyclone.