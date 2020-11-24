Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates: After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the late evening of November 25, te Central government on Tuesday evening reviewed the preparedness and assured all possible help to the affected states. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: IMD Says Landfall Tomorrow, NDRF Deploys 22 Teams, Tamil Nadu Declares Holiday | Top Developments

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, held the review meeting and directed all concerned to continue work aiming at zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas. Also Read - Cyclone Nirav: ICAI Postpones CA Exams 2020 On November 24, 25 in Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

NCMC reviews situation Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks To Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs, Assures All Support From Centre

The NCMC took stock of the status of cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ that is expected to hit coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, and assure the states of all possible help, including the early release of disaster relief fund.

The NCMC reviewed the status of impending cyclone Nivar at a meeting held through video conferencing with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The chief secretaries of the three states, directors general of India Meteorological Department and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and mentioned that the authorities are fully prepared to meet any eventuality.

NDRF deploys 30 teams

The chief of the NDRF said so far 30 teams of the force have been deployed in the three states, while 20 more teams have been kept on standby for immediate deployment. A team of NDRF comprises of about 40 personnel.

The NCMC was also informed that about 15 districts of the three states are expected to hit by the cyclone and several thousand people living along the coastline have been shifted to shelter houses, the spokesperson said.

Heavy rain in Chennai

Ahead of its landfall, Chennai on Tuesday evening received heavy rainfall and several roads and intersections witnessed traffic congestion and waterlogging. Anna Salai, GST Road and Kathipara junction were among the locations that witnessed traffic snarls and several places came under sheets of water and vehicles moved at a slow pace.

Police teams patrolled the city roads and people who turned up at the popular city and suburban beaches like the Marina and Neelangarai were dispersed by police personnel.

In view of the severe cyclonic storm, the Tamil Nadu government has declared November 25 as a public holiday for the general safety of all.

IMD issues red alert

Meanwhile, the IMD said that Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the late evening of November 25.

Nivar is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year. In May, Cyclone Amphan had developed into a ‘super cyclonic storm’.

Besides strong winds, the cyclone is also expected to bring heavy rains. The IMD has issued red alert for coastal and north interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, for November 25, the top meteorologist said.