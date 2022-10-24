New Delhi: West Bengal on Monday woke up a cloudy sky and light rains as cyclone ‘Sitrang’ moved towards the north Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ lay centered nearly 300km of Sagar Island in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.Also Read - Cyclone Sitrang Intensifies: Heavy Rainfall Expected In Bengal, Odisha And Northeast

The cyclone is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm before making landfall on Bangladesh’s coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in the wee hours of Tuesday (October 25). Several districts – primarily those constituting coastal areas, in both Bengal and Odisha are on high alert as the states brace for cyclone’s effects amid Diwali celebrations. Also Read - Cyclone Sitrang Likely To Dampen Festive Mood in Bengal, Odisha Readies Evacuation Plan

Cyclonic storm Sitrang: Here are some of the key details