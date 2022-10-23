Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: Cyclone Sitrang will develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal around the late evening hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The depression strengthened into a deep depression (wind speed 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph on October 25. According to the Weather department, the cyclone is expected to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning (October 25). The IMD also informed that the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive widespread heavy rainfall till Tuesday, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely over southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on MondayAlso Read - Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy Rains May Dampen Diwali Festivities In West Bengal