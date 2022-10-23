Cyclone Sitrang Live Updates: Cyclone Sitrang will develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal around the late evening hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The depression strengthened into a deep depression (wind speed 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph on October 25. According to the Weather department, the cyclone is expected to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast on Tuesday morning (October 25).  The IMD also informed that the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive widespread heavy rainfall till Tuesday, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely over southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura on MondayAlso Read - Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy Rains May Dampen Diwali Festivities In West Bengal

Live Updates

    Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: Heavy rain and wind gusts up to 100 kmph are likely to hit the coastal areas of West Bengal as a deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into a possible cyclone by Sunday evening, dampening Kali Puja and Diwali festivities in large parts of the state.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday that
    Cyclone Sitrang will develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal around the
    late evening hours.

    Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm have been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Tripura on Diwali. The state government has alerted district officials to take precautionary measures at the earliest.