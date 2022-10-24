On Cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said it will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. “Cyclone

‘

Sitrang

‘ is moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 15kmph during last six hours. It’s expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and continue its movement. It is likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip early morning tomorrow,” IMD said in its statement.