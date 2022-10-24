Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy rainfall alert have been sounded for West Bengal, Odisha and northeast after cyclone ‘Sitrang’ intensified and moved towards Bangladesh. Six of the eight northeastern states sounded a maximum alert and asked all the concerned districts, disaster management authorities and agencies to remain maximum alert with all precautionary measures to deal with the heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in view of the cyclone ‘Sitrang’Also Read - Cyclone Sitrang Likely To Dampen Festive Mood in Bengal, Odisha Readies Evacuation Plan
Cyclone Sitrang intensifies – Top Points
- On Cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said it will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. “Cyclone ‘Sitrang‘ is moving north-northeastwards at a speed of 15kmph during last six hours. It’s expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and continue its movement. It is likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip early morning tomorrow,” IMD said in its statement.
- Three southern Assam districts — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, all 11 districts of Mizoram, all 8 eight districts of Tripura and most of the 16 districts of Nagaland have taken a series of measures to deal with the possible cyclonic situations.
- Heavy rain alert has also been sounded for nine Odisha districts – Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khorda, and Puri in view of cyclone Sitrangi.
- Kolkata and the adjoining districts of Howrah and Hooghly are set to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Diwali, the Met said. The widespread rain, expected later in the day, is likely to cast a shadow on Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations in the state. In Kolkata, the wind speed could reach up to 50 kmph, affecting marquees set up for Kali puja celebrations.