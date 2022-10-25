Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: Hello, India.Com brings you the latest updates on Cyclone Sitrang  as the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert indicating extremely heavy rainfall for four North Eastern states —Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura. “Under Sitrang influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning/heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur over Tripura on 24th & 25th October 2022,” IMD said in a press release. Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, Disaster Management authorities have been put on alert. Besides, all educational institutes in 4 districts bordering Bangladesh will remain shut. The districts are East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Cyclone Sitrang. Also Read - Cyclone Sitrang: Many Northeast-Bound Flights, Trains Cancelled. Details Inside

Live Updates

  • 10:12 AM IST

    Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: 60 Flights Cancelled

    Biman Bangladesh, US-Bangla and Novoair cancelled 60 domestic flights and the airports in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Barishal will remain closed till noon on Tuesday.

  • 9:33 AM IST

    Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: Schools shut in 4 districts of Meghalaya

    The administration has directed the authorities to keep all educational institutes shut in East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills.

  • 9:31 AM IST

    Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: Multiple NDRF Teams in Bengal, NE states on alert

    Several teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in West Bengal, Tripura and other north-east states in the wake of Cyclone Sitrang.

  • 9:30 AM IST

  • 9:29 AM IST

    Cyclone Sitrang LIVE: Cyclone weakens into depression, likely to turn into low pressure by Tuesday evening