Bhubaneswar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning on Saturday about cyclone Sitrang and notified that the low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea has intensified into a depression and is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24.Also Read - Discounts, Lucky Draws, Selfie Points: Here’s How Delhi Traders Attract Buyers For Shopping In Diwali

“A low-pressure area over the north Andaman sea that on Saturday intensified into a depression, around 1,460 km south-southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal, is expected to take the shape of a cyclonic storm by October 24,” the IMD said in its bulletin. Also Read - Odisha: Drunk Man Kills Wife Over Slightly Burnt Turtle Curry, Buries Body In Backyard

“It is expected to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by October 23 morning. The system is then very likely to re-curve gradually north-northeastwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by October 24 morning,” the IMD stated. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Unknowingly Picks Up Deadly Snake, Netizens Say She’s Lucky To Be Alive. Watch

“Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, around October 25 early morning,” the IMD forecast added.

SEE THE FULL FORECAST HERE: