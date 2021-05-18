New Delhi: While the southern peninsula drenched under incessant heavy rainfall for the last few days, the ferocious cyclonic Tauktae induced torrential rains and gusty winds across Maharashtra and Gujarat. Now, as per the latest update from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will move on to northwest India after landfall in Gujarat. Despite being getting weak, the remnants of Cyclone Tauktae are expected to dump substantial amounts of rain across Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Also Read - 'Very Dangerous': Virus In Singapore Can Be India's 3rd Wave, Warns Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall likely over NW India with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Himachal, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West UP & heavy fall at isolated places over Punjab, east UP & north Rajasthan on 19th May," IMD said.

The IMD has issued an orange alert over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, May 19 owing to these rough weather conditions. This level of advisory instructs residents to 'be prepared' for the rough weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Tauktae made landfall over the Gujarat coast on Monday and weakened into a severe cyclonic storm from a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday morning.

After the landfall which was completed on Tuesday morning, the system is very likely to re-curve north-northeastwards, across Gujarat, and weaken gradually. It is expected to weaken gradually and transform into a depression over Rajasthan.