Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara and IndiGo airlines have issued travel advisories stating that flights are likely to be affected due to the cyclone Tauktae. “Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till May 17, 2021,” Vistara said in a statement today. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Severe Floods Predicted in Kerala & Tamil Nadu; NDRF Rushed to Gujarat

Meanwhile, IndiGo also warned that flights to/from Kannur will be impacted due to the cyclonic conditions. “#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted. You may visit Plan B https://bit.ly/2PTGKWM to opt for alternate options or get a refund,” the airline tweeted.

As cyclone Tauktae furthers closer into the Indian West Coast, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday issued an ‘orange bulletin’ for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, predicting a severe flood situation in the two states.

Water levels are likely to reach ‘danger’ and highest flood levels, the CWC said.

As of 8 am today morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu continued flowing in ‘Severe situation’, all three above their danger levels.

On Friday night, the India Meteorological Department had informed that the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep had intensified into a deep depression and will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the following 12 hours.

“Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central the Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts”, the IMD had tweeted.

The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra. The IMD had also predicted that the cyclone would hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.