Mumbai: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated parts across north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on May 17 (Monday) as 'very severe' Cyclone Tauktae braces along the western coast to make a landfall in Gujarat with a steady wind speed of 120 kmph. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday.

The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

You can track the cyclone movement on the official IMD website – mausam.imd.gov.in. You can also track it on several third-party sites like –

UMANG app

www.cyclocane.com

www.cyclostorm.com

zoom.earth

“Latest track forecast, CS could come at arnd 19N Lat on 17 May afternoon, but could far more than 200+ km. Still N Konkan; Mumbai Thane Palghar could hv hvy-vry hvy RF at isol places. Raigad Extremely HR possible. Strong winds, rough sea, Rain 16-17 May,” tweeted KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

Live images #CycloneTauktae frm IMD doppler radar,Goa & is indicating how its slowly moving away frm coast NNW as it moves upward.

Cyclone eye, spiral bands r clearly visible.

As it comes upward, after sometime, Mumbai doppler radar will take over & finally Bhuj Radar. pic.twitter.com/lKJxAMEwrj — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 16, 2021

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has not received rains since Sunday morning but the sky is mostly overcast. The city had received light rain on Saturday night.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday took stock of the cyclone preparedness after visiting the BMC disaster control room. Pednekar appealed to citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by the civic administration from time to time.

The BMC has also suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the third day on Monday in view of the IMD alert about the cyclonic storm.

Landfall

According to the IMD, cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and is very likely to reach the Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross it between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district around the early morning of May 18.