Ahmedabad: “Extremely severe” Cyclone Tauktae has made landfall in Gujarat, India Meteorological Department tweeted. According to the IMD, the cyclone will cross the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in the next few hours, sustaining wind speeds of 155-165 kilometres per hour. At least six people have been killed and several injured in Maharashtra as Cyclone Tauktae brushed past the state, leaving behind a trail of destruction Eight people have died in cyclone-affected coastal Karnataka. According to a report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 121 villages in seven districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Belagavi have been affected by the cyclone. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Kills 6 in Maharashtra, High-speed Winds Uproot Trees, Hoardings in Mumbai, Thane

Live Updates

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Next 6 hrs, heavy rainfall belt will cover Rajkot, Morbi, Ahmedabad, Anand, Gandhinagar and further on to North Gujarat: SkyMet Weather

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Cyclone Tauktae Diu reported 133kmph wind speed at 9.30 pm.

  • 10:11 PM IST
  • 10:06 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: All major airports in the state shut down all their air services as a precautionary measure. Barring the Rajkot airport, which will remain shut for flights till May 19, three other major airports – Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara – will remain closed for both domestic and international flights till Tuesday morning 5 am.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: The NDRF on Monday said it has evacuated thousands of stranded people in the last three days in Gujarat, Kerala, and Daman, and Diu in view of Cyclone Tauktae.

  • 9:38 PM IST

    The forward sector of cyclone’s eye is entering into the land. The centre of the cyclone will cross Saurashtra coast to the east of Diu within next three hours. The outer cloud band lies over the Saurashtra region: IMD.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    Landfall process is continuing, it will take another 03 hours
    to complete the landfall process: IMD

  • 9:34 PM IST

  • 9:33 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani reached the State Control Room in Gandhinagar to get the latest situation of cyclone and review the situation of the state including the coastal districts, by video conference with the collectors.

  • 9:32 PM IST