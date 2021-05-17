Ahmedabad: “Extremely severe” Cyclone Tauktae has made landfall in Gujarat, India Meteorological Department tweeted. According to the IMD, the cyclone will cross the coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in the next few hours, sustaining wind speeds of 155-165 kilometres per hour. At least six people have been killed and several injured in Maharashtra as Cyclone Tauktae brushed past the state, leaving behind a trail of destruction Eight people have died in cyclone-affected coastal Karnataka. According to a report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, 121 villages in seven districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Belagavi have been affected by the cyclone. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Kills 6 in Maharashtra, High-speed Winds Uproot Trees, Hoardings in Mumbai, Thane

