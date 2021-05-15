Mumbai: Cyclone Tauktae, pronounced as Tau’Te, is expected to cross the Gujarat Coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18 (Monday), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted today as strong winds and heavy rain gushes along the western coast of India. Tauktae will be a “very severe cyclonic storm” between May 16 and May 18, the weather department said on Saturday. Currently, the cyclone is moving with a wind speed of 120 to 130 kmph and it is likely to increase to 140 kmph. Five states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra – have been put on high alert due to the impending Cyclone Tauktae. Also Read - Mumbai Braces For Cyclone Tauktae, Bandra-Worli Sea Link Closed For 2 Days

Here are all the developments so far: