Panaji: All the flights to and from Goa stand cancelled today in view of the prevailing weather conditions in and around the state due to a very severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae". "Considering prevalent weather conditions in, around, en route Goa due to very severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae", all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today," Goa airport said in a statement.

The storm currently lay centered about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km west of Veraval (Gujarat). The Goa Branch of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the severe cyclonic storm will last till May 17 with wind speeds in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour.

At least one person was crushed under an uprooted tree, as normal life was thrown out of gear due to the Cyclone Tauktae with heavy rains and gusty winds causing heavy damage across the state, which has suffered from a major power outage for several hours now.

According to Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, feeder electrical lines from other states have been damaged, which has resulted in a severe power outage. “We are still in the process of assessing the damage caused to electricity poles which have been uprooted across Goa,” Cabral said.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel are also in the process of clearing roads and repairing electricity cables that have been damaged by the trees which have been uprooted in the cyclonic storm.

(With agency inputs)