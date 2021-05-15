Cyclone Tauktae live tracking: As Kerala braces for Cyclone Tauktae, which is likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm in 6 hours”, scores of houses were damaged, trees uprooted and power supply disrupted for hours across the state due to incessant rains and strong winds. Severe sea incursion disrupted normal life in the coastal areas. The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday issued an ‘orange bulletin’ for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, predicting a severe flood situation in the two states. Water levels are likely to reach ‘danger’ and highest flood levels, the CWC said. Over 50 teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have been deployed in five states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a review meet this evening. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara, IndiGo Issue Travel Advisory, Say Flights Likely to be Affected | Details

Cyclone Tauktae: CHECK PHOTOS AND VIDEOS