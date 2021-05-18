Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: The extremely severe cyclonic storm which had hit the Gujarat coast last night has started weakening into a ‘Very’ severe cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday. The weather department said that the landfall process of the eye of Tauktae ended around 12 am. “The entire eye of the cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies over land. The rear sector of the eye is now entering the land” the IMD tweeted. The cyclone brought gusty winds and heavy rains on the entire coastal belt, uprooting trees in Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts, said officials. The regional meteorological centre said the cyclone would now move towards northern Gujarat and will eventually weaken. Over two lakh people have been shifted to safer locations. Stay here for LIVE Updates. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Kills 6 in Maharashtra, High-speed Winds Uproot Trees, Hoardings in Mumbai, Thane