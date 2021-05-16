Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates May 16, 2021: Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ early morning and is likely to intensify further. The storm lay centered about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat). Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit Gujarat coast by May 18 and bring heavy rain to some areas. Many flights and trains have been cancelled in view of the cyclone. Teams of Navy, IAF, NDRF, SDRF have been deployed to several states for rescue operations. Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon. The IMD issued an orange alert which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, PM Modi reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned and asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on Cyclone Tauktae. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Western Railways Cancels 56 Trains Due to Cyclone Tauktae | Full List Here









