Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates May 16, 2021: Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' early morning and is likely to intensify further. The storm lay centered about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat). Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit Gujarat coast by May 18 and bring heavy rain to some areas. Many flights and trains have been cancelled in view of the cyclone. Teams of Navy, IAF, NDRF, SDRF have been deployed to several states for rescue operations. Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon. The IMD issued an orange alert which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, PM Modi reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned and asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated.

Live Updates

  • 8:18 AM IST

  • 7:29 AM IST

    71 relief camps opened across Kerala: 71 relief camps have been opened across the state to shelter those affected by sea erosion. Currently, the camps house 2,094 people from 543 families.

  • 7:28 AM IST

    Covid patients to be shifted from jumbo centres in Mumbai: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai says it will transfer 580 COVID patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals in safe places as a precautionary measure tonight.

  • 7:25 AM IST

    1 Dead, 6 Missing in Karnataka: One person died, two rescued, 6 others missing from a TUG vessel that was assisting a ship at MRPL’s Single Point Mooring near Mangaluru, Karnataka.

  • 7:13 AM IST

    Tauktae Intensifies into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a VSCS, lay centred at 2:30 am today about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat), to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning: IMD.