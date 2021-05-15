New Delhi: With Cyclone Tauktae intensifying into a cyclonic storm today, severe floods have been predicted for the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday issued an ‘orange bulletin’ for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, predicting a severe flood situation. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae Likely To Turn Into ‘Very Severe Storm’, Warns IMD; NDRF Earmarks 53 Teams For 5 States

Water levels are likely to reach ‘danger’ and highest flood levels, the CWC said. Also Read - Kerala Receives Heavy Rain Due to Cyclone Tauktae, IMD Says Monsoon to Make Early Arrival This Year

As of 8 am this morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu continued to flow in ‘severe situation’, all three above their danger levels. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF Earmarks 53 Teams For 5 States, Boats Return to Shore Amid Warning in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

Kerala: Heavy rain continues in several parts of the state, visuals from Malappuram district. Red Alert today in the district. pic.twitter.com/wPdEYL70ek — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted a ‘yellow message’ on Saturday morning where it issued a cyclone alert for the Gujarat and Diu coasts.

“Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central the Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts”, the IMD had tweeted.

Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea: Cyclone Alert for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Yellow message) pic.twitter.com/fmcTMVmrjg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2021

The Indian Navy also said on Friday night that that Cyclone Tauktae was very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 15 morning. It added that the Indian Navy is on standby and rescue and relief operations.

“Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning Indian Navy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby for rendering full support to state administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India.”

#CycloneTauktae

Update 1

Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby… (1/2)@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/mJRLb9fgyk — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 14, 2021

On Friday night, the India Meteorological Department said that the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep had intensified into a deep depression and will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the following 12 hours.

The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The IMD had also predicted that the cyclone would hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

Odisha: 5 NDRF team from 3rd battalion Munduli, Bhubaneswar proceeding to Gujarat for any emergency relief works in wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Visuals from Bhubaneswar Airport. pic.twitter.com/bcSOv8WsFn — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2021

“Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning”, tweeted the IMD.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials had assured on Friday that they were well prepared for cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams had been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams were on standby-ready for the 5 most vulnerable states.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also told officials to be vigilant and well equipped especially near coastal areas.

“In a meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed District Administration, Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to be vigilant and well equipped especially in coastal areas of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg,” the Chief Minister’s office tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too said that the state has put in place all precautionary measures to face any calamity arising out of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Five districts in Kerala had been put under red alert by the IMD on Friday- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

“According to the IMD, the low-pressure area in the south-eastern Arabian Sea has intensified into a severe depression. Even though Kerala is not in the predicted path of the cyclone, heavy rains, strong winds and strong sea gusts are expected in the State till May 16,” Vijayan said in a press briefing.

He further said that nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as a precaution.

(With inputs from ANI)