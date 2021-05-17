Mumbai: The gusty winds and heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least one life in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Mumbai too witnessed heavy rain, forcing the authorities to suspend airport and rail services, and shut the Bandra-Worli sea link. Mumbai’s famous Juhu beach also wore a deserted look. The BMC informed that the Worli sea link has been closed till further updates. The airport operations have also been suspended for three hours till 8 pm. Also Read - Mumbai Airport to Remain Shut Till 8 PM Due to Cyclone Tauktae; Flights Diverted, Train Services Affected

The cyclonic storm will intensify further and reach the Gujarat coast by Monday evening, the India Meteorological Department said. “The very severe cyclonic storm ”Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau”Te) over the eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north- north-westwards with a speed of about 20 kmph during past six hours, intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said

“It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during the night (2000-2300 hours IST) of May 17 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph,” it added.

Over one lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat, while 54 teams of the NDRF and SDRF remained deployed after IMD’s warning that Tauktae will reach the state coast by Monday evening and cross it between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.