Gandhinagar: A day after Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Bhavnagar airport on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the three worst-hit districts in the state as well as the Union Territory of Diu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his home state Gujarat at around 12 noon where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister then conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the situation of the affected three districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir-Somnath and also the union territory of Diu.

According to the information from sources, the Prime Minister after the survey, will have a two-hour meeting with the Gujarat CM and other high officials of the state administration at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Details regarding the damage assessment, restoration and Relief work will be discussed in the meeting.

A special arrangement has been made at the airport for the meeting. The security has also been beefed up in view of the PM’s visit. The Prime Minister will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Meanwhile, the administration has been ordered to carry out the restoration relief work in the affected regions of the state. The health officials have also been told to be ready to look at the possibility of water-borne diseases.

The cyclonic storm Tauktae on Tuesday passed through the Gir-Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar districts, with wind speed at around 150 km/hour after its landfall before midnight. Maximum damage was inflicted in these three districts, thereafter the intensity decreased gradually as it passed near Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The storm has caused great damage in the state, especially to major crops like horticulture. Almost entire harvest of mango, bananas and coconut has been destroyed. Fallen trees have blocked internal as well as major roads, affecting the RAR works. A total of 176 Tehsil in 23 districts have received normal to heavy rains in 24 hours.

With Agency inputs