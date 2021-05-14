New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later. It also added that the weather condition has intensified into a deep depression and is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ by Saturday morning. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Issues Fresh Lockdown Guidelines: How to Get E-pass For Interstate Travel? Step-by-step Guide Here

The IMD also said from May 16-19, it is very likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 150-160 kilometres per hour gusting up to 175 kmph and is likely to reach Gujarat coast by the morning of May 18. The IMD has alerted the state along the western coast.

Because of this, Lakshadweep Islands will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 15 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 16. Heavy to very heavy falls are expected at a few places on May 15 and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 16-17.

The ghat districts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely on May 14 and 15.

Karnataka (coastal and adjoining ghat districts) are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few paces with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 15 and heavy falls at isolated places on May 16.

On the other side, Konkan and Goa are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy falls on May 15-16. The coastal districts of Saurashtra in Gujarat are likely to receive rainfall from May 16 and heavy to very heavy falls are expected on May 17.

The name ‘Tauktae’ has been given by Myanmar which means ‘gecko’. This is going to be the first cyclonic storm of this year along the Indian coast.

Taking precautionary measure, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said it has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone ‘Tauktae’.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said in a tweet that these teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Out of the 53 teams, he said, 24 have been pre-deployed or stationed on the ground while the rest are on stand-by.

(With inputs from PTI)