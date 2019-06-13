Porbandar: Cyclone Vayu damaged centuries-old Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple, located near the coastal area of Porbandar since a portion of the temple collapsed due to heavy winds and sea waves.

Water due to the sea waves trickled into the temple structure and engulfed the entire temple.

Earlier today, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department Pankaj Kumar had said that Cyclone Vayu will pass from Gujarat coastal region in the afternoon, adding that the state government is on alert and people in sensitive areas have been evacuated to safer places.

As very strong winds hit the region and the sea turned rough due to Cyclone Vayu, the fishermen of Veraval coastal area of the district have claimed that at least 40-45 boats were damaged due to the impact of the cyclone

As of Thursday afternoon, Ministry of Earth Science stated that Vayu is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar and Devbhoomi Dwarka with wind speed 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from afternoon today.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who held a late night review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre, told reporters that “more than 2.75 lakh people had been moved to safer places and police teams everywhere were looking for people in low-lying areas and more people may be evacuated during the course of the night.”

PM Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on cyclone preparedness immediately after reaching Bishkek and assured all assistance and support from Central Govt to mitigate the effects of cyclone Vayu.

(With ANI Inputs)