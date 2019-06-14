New Delhi: Cyclone Vayu is likely to recurve and hit the Kutch coast of Gujarat, a top official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said Friday.

“Vayu is likely to recurve on June 16 and hit Kutch between June 17-18,” M Rajeevan, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told PTI. The intensity of the cyclone is likely to get reduced, Rajeevan said, adding that it may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression.

He said the Gujarat government has been alerted about the possible re-curvature of the cyclonic storm. Cyclone Vayu was to hit the Gujarat coast on Thursday, but it changed course on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. It skirted the Gujarat coast affecting Gir, Somnath, Diu, Junagarh and Porbandar.

Earlier in the day, the government had decided to call back all senior ministers and officials sent to areas likely to be affected by cyclone Vayu.

On Thursday, the cyclone began moving away from the Gujarat coast towards Oman, even as the danger of heavy winds and rain in coastal areas continued, stated officials. Since the cyclone spared Gujarat, CM Vijay Rupani had said, “It has become clear that cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat, the state is safe now. Government has decided to call back all senior ministers and officials that were sent to tackle the situation in 10 areas that were expected to be affected.” (With PTI inputs)