













Load More

New Delhi: With cyclone Vayu set to make its landfall over the Gujarat, Saurashtra coastline today, efforts are underway to ensure the safety of the people.

The cyclone is likely to make a landfall between Dwarka and Veraval on Thursday afternoon with a wind speed up to 155 km-165 km per hour and gusting at 180 km.

The impact of the cyclone was already being felt, not only in the coastal districts of Saurashtra region but across Gujarat with increased wind speeds and light to heavy showers at several places on Wednesday. As many as 57 talukas (tehsils) have received light to heavy showers in the state, officials said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who held a late night review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre, told reporters that “more than 2.75 lakh people had been moved to safer places and police teams everywhere were looking for people in low-lying areas and more people may be evacuated during the course of the night.”

With cyclonic storm Vayu inching towards the Gujarat coast, the Odisha government on Wednesday also offered support to the western state to use its expertise on disaster preparedness mechanism. The Odisha government has received accolades across the country and abroad for its efforts in tackling the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani and other cyclonic storms such as Hudhud, Failin and Titli.

Flight operations from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region have been cancelled for Thursday, while all educational institutions have been shut and tourists on the Gujarat coast have been asked to steer out at the earliest, officials said.

Three special evacuation trains were being pressed into service, one from Okha in Saurashtra to Rajkot, and two trains with 21 coaches for Ahmedabad after 8.05 p.m., said Western Railways PRO Pradeep Sharma.