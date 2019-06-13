Live Updates

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: Food packets are being prepared by various groups in Rajkot, in the light of cyclone Vayu that will make a landfall today. The food packets will be dispatched to the cyclone-affected areas of the state, as per the instructions by the government officials.

  • 7:20 AM IST

  • 7:15 AM IST

  • 7:14 AM IST
    Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: In the wake of cyclone Vayu, flight services to some five airports in Gujarat have been suspended. Accordingly, services to airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla have been ceased till midnight on Thursday.

    “The Regional Executive Director (Western Region), AAI and all airport directors in Gujarat have been advised to be in readiness to handle any exigency occurring out of this natural calamity and to issue appropriate NOTAM (notice to airmen) action,” AAI said in a statement.
  • 7:12 AM IST

  • 7:11 AM IST

    Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: The sea condition is currently rough to very rough along and off Maharashtra Coast and northern parts of east-central Arabian Sea.

  • 7:10 AM IST

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Cyclone Vayu Live Updates: According to the IMD, cycloneVayu is likely to move nearly north-northwestwards along Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka&Kutch dist of Gujarat with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph likely from today afternoon.

New Delhi: With cyclone Vayu set to make its landfall over the Gujarat, Saurashtra coastline today, efforts are underway to ensure the safety of the people.

The cyclone is likely to make a landfall between Dwarka and Veraval on Thursday afternoon with a wind speed up to 155 km-165 km per hour and gusting at 180 km.

The impact of the cyclone was already being felt, not only in the coastal districts of Saurashtra region but across Gujarat with increased wind speeds and light to heavy showers at several places on Wednesday. As many as 57 talukas (tehsils) have received light to heavy showers in the state, officials said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who held a late night review meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre, told reporters that “more than 2.75 lakh people had been moved to safer places and police teams everywhere were looking for people in low-lying areas and more people may be evacuated during the course of the night.”

With cyclonic storm Vayu inching towards the Gujarat coast, the Odisha government on Wednesday also offered support to the western state to use its expertise on disaster preparedness mechanism. The Odisha government has received accolades across the country and abroad for its efforts in tackling the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani and other cyclonic storms such as Hudhud, Failin and Titli.

Flight operations from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Porbandar, Diu, Kandla, Mundra and Bhavnagar in the Saurashtra region have been cancelled for Thursday, while all educational institutions have been shut and tourists on the Gujarat coast have been asked to steer out at the earliest, officials said.

Three special evacuation trains were being pressed into service, one from Okha in Saurashtra to Rajkot, and two trains with 21 coaches for Ahmedabad after 8.05 p.m., said Western Railways PRO Pradeep Sharma.