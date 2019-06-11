

















New Delhi: The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Vayu is very likely to move nearly northward and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region. The state has been put on alert following the IMD prediction. As per the forecast, a severe cyclonic storm which with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h to 135 km/h is likely to occur during the early morning of 13th June 2019.

The IMD on Monday night predicted that a severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night with a wind speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour. The Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said the deep depression over east-central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep lays centred at about 320 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 680 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 840 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).

With the warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has decided to deploy NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning. The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rains with winds blowing at the speed of over 110 kms on June 13 and 14 in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch. It has also advised fishermen against venturing into the sea in the next few days while ports have been directed to flag a danger signal.”A heavy rain warning has been issued for Saurashtra and Kutch on June 13 and 14 due to the depression in the Arabian Sea which will turn into a severe cyclonic storm,” state meteorological department director Jayanta Sarkar told reporters in Ahmedabad.

After the weather warning, the government convened a high-level meeting in which it decided to deploy 15 teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) immediately.

