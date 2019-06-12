Mumbai: In view of cyclonic Vayu formation in the Arabian Sea, coupled with the high tide on June 12 and 13, all beaches in Konkan region — Palgahar, Thane, Mumbai (city/suburban), Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg– are likely to be shut to the public for the next two days. (Catch live updates on cyclone Vayu here)

A high tide of 3.78 metres is expected at 9.12 AM while another tide of 3.86 metres is likely at 08:54 PM.

Centred nearly 600 km south of the Saurashtra coast in Gujarat, Cyclone Vayu is likely to make landfall in the state on Thursday, even as teams of state and National Disaster Relief Force have been drafted in all the coastal districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for entire Gujarat, Maharashtra coastline, and isolated places of Saurashtra and Kutch region for June 12-13.

On Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry issued an advisory aimed at minimising damage to vital infrastructure and ensuring early recovery of all essential services after the cyclone makes landfall. It also advised timely evacuation of people from low-lying coastal and vulnerable areas, keeping in tow of which as many as 3,00,000 people are in the process of being shifted to safer places.