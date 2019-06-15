Gujarat: Cyclone Vayu might once again change its course and move towards Gujarat in the next 48 hours.

“The cyclone may “recurve on June 16 and hit Kutch on June 17-18,” M Rajeevan, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, told news agency PTI on Friday hours after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that Cyclone Vayu “no longer posed any threat” to the state as it had moved away westward.

“By June 16, Vayu is likely to become a cyclonic storm with an expected wind speed of 80-90 kilometres per hour, he said. “The intensity of the cyclone is likely to reduce and it may hit the coast as a cyclonic storm or a deep depression,” Rajeevan added.

The Gujarat government has been alerted about the possible recurvature of the cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Vayu was expected to make landfall over the Gujarat coastline on Thursday afternoon, however, it changed its trajectory and moved towards Oman even as the danger of heavy winds and rain in coastal areas continued. As a precautionary measure, the state government had evacuated over two lakh people living along the coast.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said, “CycloneVayu lay centered at 15:30 hrs IST of 15th June about 335 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat) and is currently moving away from the coast.”

Fishermen in Porbandar have also asked the state government to provide adequate spaces for them to keep their boats in safety.