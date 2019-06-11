New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met here today under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha and reviewed preparedness in view of Cyclone Vayu.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast, the cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph on the morning of June 13, Thursday.

It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Gujarat along with a storm surge, which may cause an inundation in the low lying coastal areas of Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagarh, Diu, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts at the time of landfall. The IMD has been issuing regular bulletins to concerned authorities.

Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Advisor to Administrator Daman & Diu apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures put in place for dealing with cyclonic storm. Gujarat Chief Secretary said approximately 2.8 lakh people from the vulnerable areas along the coast would be evacuated from tomorrow. Arrangements have been made to warn people of the impending cyclone through announcements in media and bulk SMS, he said.

Reviewing the preparedness of the state and Central Agencies, the Cabinet Secretary directed that people from vulnerable areas be moved to safer places, and essential food, drinking water and medicines be stocked. All possible measures are to be taken to avoid any human casualty and preparations kept ready to restore any damage that may be caused to infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the NDRF has mobilized 35 teams in Gujarat and four teams in Diu in coordination with local administration. Rescue teams of SDRF, Army, Coast Guard and BSF are also in readiness. (Ravinder Kumar)