Ahmedabad: Cyclone Vayu has weakened into a “depression” and is likely to weaken further into a “well-marked low-pressure area” before crossing the north Gujarat coast, a senior Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said Monday. The official added that the cyclone no longer posed a danger and would cause rainfall, and winds with a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.

“The cyclone has weakened and turned into depression, which is going to further weaken and convert into a well-marked low-pressure area before it crosses the Gujarat coast,” Manorama Mohanty, scientist with IMD at Ahmedabad, said.

Further, Gujarat is also likely to receive a widespread rainfall on Tuesday, IMD predicted. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Arabian Sea, northern parts of central Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast during next 24 hours. However, the Kutch district administration is on alert as the cyclone can cause heavy rainfall in the region.

Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are prepared to carry out relief and rescue operations whenever required, an official said.

On Monday morning, the cyclone was centred about 260 km west-southwest of Naliya, 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 340 km west-southwest of Bhuj in Gujarat, it said. High tides were also in the forecast for which 150 people were evacuated to safety in Kutch with teams ready for carrying out any relief work.

“The system is very likely to weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during next six hours and move towards north Gujarat coast,” the IMD statement said, adding that Vayu may cross Gujarat coast early Tuesday morning.

The cyclone was earlier predicted to make landfall in Gujarat on June 13. However, it later began to move away from the state, sparing the coastline of any possible damage.

The IMD last Friday said the cyclone would “recurve” and return to the coast in Kutch district as a weakened system.