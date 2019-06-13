New Delhi: The Western Railway on Thursday stated that it has cancelled 77 trains in total and has short terminated 33 others due to cyclone Vayu. The cancellations were made as a precautionary measure despite the fact that the cyclone has changed its course and is unlikely to make a landfall in Gujarat.

“Considering the alertness for Cyclone Vayu over Gujarat, the Western Railway has decided to fully cancel the operation of 77 mainline trains, while 33 other mainline trains have been short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas,” said the Western Railways. Cyclone Vayu will, however, cause heavy rainfall in several coastal districts of Gujarat. The railways added that various safety and security precautions are being undertaken for train passengers of the cyclone-prone areas that come under the jurisdiction of Western Railways namely Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, and Gandhidham.

Here’s a list of Trains to be cancelled owing to cyclone Vayu:

1. Train No.22905 Okha – Hapa JCO 13.06.19 will be cancelled.

2. Train No.59208 Okha – Bhavnagar Terminus JCO 13.06.19 will be cancelled.

3. Train No.59225 Bhavnagar Terminus – Mahuva JCO 13.06.19 cancelled.

4. Train No.59230 Bhavnagar Terminus – Dhrangandhra JCO 13.06.19 cancelled.

5. Train No.59227 Botad – Bhavnagar Terminus JCO 13.06.19 cancelled.

6. Train No.19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur JN JCO 13.06.19 cancelled.

7. Train No.59272 Bhavnagar Terminus – Surendranagar JCO 13.06.19 and link service of Bhavnagar Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla will also be cancelled. [Bulletin No. 4 Item No. 20].

Here’s a list of trains to be short-terminated with partial cancellation:

1. Train No.79458 Dhrangandhra – Botad JCO 13.06.19 will be short terminated at Surendranagar and remain cancelled between Surendranagar – Botad.

2. Train No.79459 Botad – Dhrangandhra JCO 13.06.19 will run ex Surendranagar to Dhrangandhra and remain cancelled between Surendranagar – Botad.

3. Train No.79460 Dhrangandhra – Botad JCO 13.06.19 will run upto Surendranagar and will remain cancelled between Surendranagar – Botad.

4. Train No.19015 Mumbai Central – Porbandar JCO 13.06.19 will be short terminated at Rajkot.

The Veraval-Amreli, Amreli-Junagadh, Delvada-Veraval are some of the trains that were cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday. The Western Railway has also decided to run special relief trains. Notably, two such special evacuation trains have been run in Rajkot division and one in Bhavnagar division to clear passengers from coastal area that are affected by the cyclone.

(With agency inputs)