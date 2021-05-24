New Delhi: After the India Meteorological Department’s prediction that cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ will make landfall somewhere between Paradwip in Odisha and Sagar in West Bengal on May 26 evening at a speed ranging between 155 km/hr and 165 km/hr, the district administrations of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas have started evacuating people from low-lying areas. A 90-member team of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force, and coastal guards have been pressed into action to evacuate the people from the low-lying areas. Six districts that have been identified to be at high risk of devastation by the cyclone are North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and East and West Midnapore. Odisha would experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall in the north coastal districts from May 25, the weather department had said, adding that Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts are likely to be worst affected by ‘Yaas’. Stay here for LIVE Updates. Also Read - Yaas Likely to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm Today; Odisha, Bengal, Sikkim to Bear The Brunt | 5 Key Updates