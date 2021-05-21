Bhubaneshwar/Kolkata: After severe cyclonic storm Tauktae ravaged western and southern states, another cyclone — Yaas — is likely to hit the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26-27. A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, the IMD said. Also Read - ONGC Barge P-305 Rescue Mission: 37 Dead, 38 Still Missing in Arabian Sea; Probe Ordered | Latest Update

“It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening,” the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD added.

Odisha, West Bengal Prep up

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has alerted the authorities of 12 districts and asked them to stay prepared for a cyclonic storm that may hit its coast on May 26.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked the senior government officials and the district administrations to make all the necessary arrangements to tackle the cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’, which is likely to hit the coastal areas of the state between May 23 and May 26.

The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted that super cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall in the Sundarban areas of the state between May 23 and May 26 and possibly move towards Bangladesh.

Rains in Forecast

Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence from evening of May 25. The intensity of the rainfall will increase substantially, the IMD said.

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast. May 2020 saw two cyclones — super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga — which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.