Cyclone Yaas Latest Update: Cyclone Yaas hit the north coast of Odisha at noon on Wednesday and is raging towards West Bengal at a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of the 'very severe cyclonic storm', the impact of the storm may be exacerbated by the full moon tonight, disaster management experts and Calenderologists have expressed concern. The Super Flower Blood Moon and lunar eclipse of May 26 will be visible in India for a brief period today evening. However, full moon is known to cause heavy gravitational effect raising the high tide levels in the ocean and rivers and may lead to additional damage during the cyclone.

The Met department officials have also confirmed that five subdivisions and blocks of West Bengal and four of Odisha may be inundated. The reason behind this is partially due to the full-moon activity, the weather department said. Moreover, with the storm entering West Bengal towards the evening, it is likely to inflict the most damage in the region.

The most flooding is expected in Bhadrak district in Odisha, up to 9 km inland as well as in the coastal districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal, experts have said. "The damage would be the maximum in the coastal districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas…The storm surge triggered by the cyclone at East Midnapore district would be 2-4 metres, while in South 24 Parganas it would be 1-2 metres. This is over and above the astronomical tide (spring tide)," said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director, IMD Kolkata, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As a result, citizens have been strictly advised to stay indoors and not venture out near the sea. Coastal areas in West Bengal and Odisha have already been cleared and the disaster relief teams are constantly engaged in rescue and evacuation process.

The partial phase of the eclipse was seen last evening between 3.15 PM and 6.23 PM, while the total phase will begin at 4.39 PM and end at 4.58 PM today. It will be visible for a short span from northeastern India, some parts of West Bengal, coastal parts of Odisha and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.