New Delhi: In the wake of the upcoming Cyclone Yaas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday said that over 8,09,830 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in 14 districts of West Bengal. Taking precautionary measures, the NDRF has earmarked highest-ever number of teams for deployment in Odisha and West Bengal.

The federal contingency force has committed a total of 112 teams for deployment in five states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which are expected to be affected by the cyclone developing in the Bay of Bengal. Out of these, the highest the number of 52 teams are designated for Odisha followed by 45 teams for West Bengal.

Looking at the situation in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she will stay in Nabanna tonight to monitor the situation. She also added that she has spoken to all district magistrates to take all possible measures ahead of the cyclone.

“I have spoken to all the DMs on Cyclone Yaas. I will stay in Nabanna tonight. I will monitor the situation closely,” Mamata Banerjee said in a statement.

On the other hand, the NDRF said that the rest of the teams are being stationed in states like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and the UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet that this was this was the “highest ever” commitment of its teams in the two states of Odisha and West Bengal.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make a landfall near Balasore in north Odisha sometime around Wednesday noon. It can possess a speed of 155 kmph-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, the Met department had said on Monday.

Each NDRF team has 47 personnel who are equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid.

These teams, along with various disaster combat and mitigation units, are presently carrying out evacuation and awareness drives in the affected areas so that no lives are lost, the senior officer said.