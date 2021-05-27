Ranchi: As severe cyclonic storm ”Yaas” enters Jharkhand, the state remains on high alert and has evacuated about 12,000 people to safer zones while operations are still on to minimise damage from the cyclone that pounded neighbouring Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday. The state has imposed a complete lockdown in some parts to prevent people from venturing out in view of the storm while as many as eight lakh people have already been impacted by it. This is the first time in the history of Jharkhand that the state is facing such a severe cyclonic storm. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked officials to be on their toes to deal with any emergency situation. Soren said: “State government, district administrations, NDRF teams are on high vigil” and asked people to stay indoors. COVID vaccination drives have been suspended till Thursday in some parts of the state in view of heavy rainfall and lightning, besides high-speed wind which is likely to uproot trees, officials said. The Disaster Management Department has alerted authorities to take immediate action as cities such as Ranchi are witnessing heavy rainfall. Forest, drinking water and sanitation, and electricity departments officials have been asked to be on standby. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on cyclone Yass. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Weakens; Power Supply Affected in 14 Bengal Districts, Flight Services Resume | 10 Points