New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has rushed a large contingent of rescue and relief teams to Balasore district bordering West Bengal where the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Yaas in likely to make landfall on Wednesday. A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 meters during the landfall of Yaas. “At a time when we are fighting with COVID19, we have yet another challenge in the form of Cyclone Yaas. The priority is to save every life, I request all those in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes & cooperate with administration”, said CM Patnaik. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagastinghpur districts in Odisha have been identified as high-risk zones along with Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Besides, ‘Yaas’ is likely to affect three northeastern states – Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim – causing moderate to heavy rains on May 26-27, IMD officials said, adding that intensity of rain depends on the cyclone movements.

Also Read - 8 Migrant Workers Go Missing After Boat Capsizes in Sileru River Near Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Border

Here Are The LIVE Updates Also Read - WATCH VIDEO: Heavy Rain Lashes Odisha's Chandipur and Kendrapara Ahead of Cyclone Yaas

11:13 AM: In view of the expected landfall of cyclone Yaas at Balasore coast, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has directed the state’s home minister to reach Balasore today and remain there to monitor the situation

11:12 AM: Extremely heavy rainfall warning issued for Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore for today and tomorrow. Orange alert- heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khorda and Puri today, said IMD Bhubaneswar

09:54 AM: In Odisha’s Balasore district administration along with Marine Police Force evacuating people to cyclone shelters in Chandipur. “Will shift people at shelters by today afternoon. Arrangements of sanitisation and face masks are being done”, said Narendra Khamari, BDO Balasore.

09:53 AM: 10 more NDRF teams deployed in West Bengal ahead of cyclone Yaas. Total 45 teams deployed in the State, said DG NDRF SN Pradhan.

09:10 AM: 8 people missing after a boat capsizes in Sileru river in Chitrakonda Police station limits in Odisha, near Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border; search and rescue operation underway: Visakhapatnam SP BV Krishna Rao

08:26 AM: The district administration in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur evacuated locals from their homes to shelter homes. The Odisha Government on Monday assigned the high-risk districts to Senior Officers to supervise relief, rehabilitation and restoration work.

08:23 AM: Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

07:17 AM: The two power utilities of West Bengal claimed that they are better prepared for Cyclone Yaas, which is likely to hit the state and Odisha on May 26, than they were before last year’s storm, Amphan. The state-owned West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) and private utility CESC Limited, which supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah, said they aim to minimise inconvenience to consumers.

ସାରା ମାନବ ଜାତି ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଏକ କଷ୍ଟକର ସମୟ ଦେଇ ଗତି କରୁଛି। କୋଭିଡ ବିରୁଦ୍ଧରେ ଆମର ଲଢ଼େଇ ଜାରି ରହିଛି। ବାତ୍ୟା ‘ୟାସ’ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଆମ ପାଇଁ ଆହୁରି ଏକ ବଡ ବିପଦ ଆଣିଛି। ବାତ୍ୟା ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପାଇଁ ନୂଆ ନୁହେଁ, ତଥାପି ଆମକୁ ସତର୍କ ରହିବାକୁ ହେବ। ସରକାର ବାତ୍ୟା ଓ କୋଭିଡ ସ୍ଥିତିର ମୁକାବିଲା ପାଇଁ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତ ଅଛନ୍ତି। pic.twitter.com/BnjuTE1AJd — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 24, 2021

07:08 AM: 24×7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No – 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilised. I request all to stay alert, tweeted Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

06:54 AM: Flights operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airport are likely to be impacted by the cyclone. Besides, Ranchi, Patna, Raipur, Jamshedpur, Bagdogra, Cooch Behar, Vizag and Rajahmundry airports have been instructed to be on alert in case the cyclonic winds change path.

06:53 AM: “We are expecting a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday (May 25). We have upgraded the port warning particularly for Paradip and Dhamra in Odisha”, IMD regional scientist Uma Shankar Das told a leading daily.

06:52 AM: Calcutta High Court cancelled all matters listed on 26th and 27th May, in view of the warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the cyclonic storm.

Our house is 100-200 m away from sea. After district administration cautioned us that severe cyclonic storm is on its way, our family of 10 came here: Samir, from Sandhakud #Odisha#CycloneYaas likely to cross b/w Paradeep & Sagar Island near Balasore at noon on May 26: IMD pic.twitter.com/vTyWy2iPME — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

06:51 AM: Locals evacuated from their homes to shelter homes in Jagatsinghpur district. “During last cyclone, my family lost everything. We luckily survived. I’ve come here with my husband, daughter & her children,” said Lakshmi, from Sandhakud in Paradeep.