Cyclone Yaas Live Updates, 26 May 2021: The sea turned rough as Cyclone Yaas intensified and hurtled towards landfall near Chandbali-Dhamra port in Odisha by noon around noon today. Stormy winds accompanied by rainfall are expected to continue in most parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, as Yaas turned into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A red-coded warning alert was issued to Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Pronounced as 'Yass', the cyclone lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) as of Wednesday morning. It will hit the coast Meanwhile, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed and more than 12 lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal regions. Stay tuned for the latest updates.