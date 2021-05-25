New Delhi: The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has rushed a large contingent of rescue and relief teams to Balasore district bordering West Bengal where the ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm Yaas in likely to make landfall on Wednesday. A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 meters during the landfall of Yaas. “At a time when we are fighting with COVID19, we have yet another challenge in the form of Cyclone Yaas. The priority is to save every life, I request all those in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes & cooperate with administration”, said CM Patnaik. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagastinghpur districts in Odisha have been identified as high-risk zones along with Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Besides, ‘Yaas’ is likely to affect three northeastern states – Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim – causing moderate to heavy rains on May 26-27, IMD officials said, adding that intensity of rain depends on the cyclone movements.

