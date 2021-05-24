Bhubaneshwar: The Odisha government on Monday rushed a large contingent of rescue and relief teams to Balasore district bordering West Bengal where the very severe cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall. The officials also said that a massive evacuation drive will be launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 meters during the landfall of Yaas. Also Read - Cancelled Trains List: Indian Railways Cancel 25 Trains Till May 29 | Timing, Station And Other Details Here

More than 800 highly trained ODRAF personnel, fully equipped with tower lights, searchlights, high capacity gensets, JCBs, hydra cranes, inflatable boats, high-end hydraulic tree cutters, gas cutters, plasma cutters, Sat phones and walkie talkie sets are in a high state of readiness to tackle the approaching storm. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains in Odisha as Cyclonic Storm Advances, NDRF Teams Deployed

Odisha police ADG law and order Y K Jethwa visited Balasore and Bhadrakh districts and reviewed evacuation plans and preparedness for post-cyclone rescue and recovery operations. IG Eastern Range Diptesh Patnaik, Collector Balasore K Sudarshan Chakravorty and SP Balasore were present during the review. Also Read - Yaas Likely to Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm Today; Odisha, Bengal, Sikkim to Bear The Brunt | 5 Key Updates

Odisha police ADG law and order Y K Jethwa visited Balasore and Bhadrakh districts and reviewed evacuation plans for post-cyclone rescue and recovery operations.#CycloneYaas #Odisha @CMO_Odisha pic.twitter.com/y3432OAJ3w — India.com (@indiacom) May 24, 2021

Talking to the news agency ANI, Y K Jethwa said 60 ODRAF formations and 55 platoons force deployed for tackling cyclone YAAS.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting via video conference with the chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review preparations in view of Cyclone Yaas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ and is likely to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coasts on May 26 after turning into a very severe cyclonic storm.