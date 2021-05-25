New Delhi: Yaas has turned into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed expected to go up to 160-185 kmph. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked its highest-ever number of teams for deployment in Odisha and West Bengal to undertake relief and rescue operations during cyclone Yaas, its chief S N Pradhan said on Tuesday. He added that according to reports received from the state governments, more than 8 lakh people have been evacuated to safety in West Bengal, the same figures for Odisha were over 2 lakh locals. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: 38 Long-Distance South and Kolkata Bound Passenger Trains To Remain Cancelled From May 24 to May 29, Check List Here

The federal contingency force has committed a total of 113 teams for deployment in five states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which are expected to be affected by the cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Out of these, 104 teams are deployed on ground while nine have been kept on "high alert" in these states, an NDRF spokesperson said. Among the teams deployed, the highest number of 52 teams are designated for Odisha followed by 45 teams for West Bengal. The rest of the teams are being stationed in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the spokesperson said.

WATCH: Water level has started rising in the Arabian sea and strong waves can be seen from the coast.

Shankarpur-Digha Beach, WB: Water level rises in sea. Weather change causes heavy rain and strong wind.#CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/Cc06tHuicd — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

The DG said Yaas was “right now” situated as a severe cyclonic storm about 300 km from the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal and it is very likely to develop into a severe to very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall early morning on Tuesday somewhere between Dhamra and Chandbali on the Odisha coast.

The Met department has said that the cyclone can possess a speed of 155 kmph-165 kmph, gusting up to 185 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies)