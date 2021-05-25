New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the Cyclonic Yaas may make landfall between Dhamra and Chandbali areas of Odisha’s Bhadrak district early on Wednesday. According to IMD’s director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening and Chandbali is likely to witness the maximum damage. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas Alert: How to Keep Your Smartphones, Other Gadgets Ready For Storm | 5 Tips

"It is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on May 26 and cross the coast somewhere near Chandbali in Bhadrak district with wind speed of 155-165 km per hour accompanied by gusts of 185 km per hour. The impact of Cyclone Yaas will be high six hours before and after the landfall. Big trees and electric poles may get uprooted. Chandbali is likely to witness maximum damage due to the cyclone," Mohapatra said.

"Rain has already started and will continue. Wind speeds in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts will reach around 80kmph by midnight," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

On Tuesday, the Weather Departent said that Yaas is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. The system has been moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 10kmph during the past six hours.

It lays centred around 320km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 430km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 420km south- southeast of Digha (West Bengal) at 5.30am, it said.