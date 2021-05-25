New Delhi: After the India Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Yaas has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and will make landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning, West Bengal and Odisha have evacuated lakhs of its people from vulnerable areas to safer places as a precautionary measure. The IMD has also stated that the cyclone will make landfall near Dhamra Port in Bhadrak district early on Wednesday morning. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: List of 5 Apps, Websites to Help You Track Live Status, Location of Storm

Issuing a red-coded warning alert to the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, the IMD said the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’ (pronounced as ‘Yass’) over northwest and Bay of Bengal intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm. The IMD also added that the cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Odisha coast close to Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: Water Level Rises in Sea; Weather Change Causes Heavy Rain, Strong Wind | WATCH

Apart from West Bengal and Odisha, the neighbouring Jharkhand also sounded an alert and is preparing for the cyclone’s impact. Jharkhand has evacuated people from vulnerable areas in East and West Singhbhum districts near the borders of West Bengal and Odisha and moved them to safety, a senior official said. Also Read - Cyclone Yaas: 38 Long-Distance South and Kolkata Bound Passenger Trains To Remain Cancelled From May 24 to May 29, Check List Here

Preparation in West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her administration has evacuated over nine lakh people to safe shelters. Giving further details Banerjee said over 74,000 officers and workers and over 2 lakh policemen and civic volunteers have been deployed to mitigate the natural calamity in West Bengal.

Preparation in Odisha: The Odisha government, on the other hand, said it has moved over 2 lakh people from vulnerable areas in coastal districts to safety. Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha, P K Jena, said that over 2.10 lakh people residing in kutcha houses in low- lying areas have been moved to cyclone shelters. The highest number of evacuees are from Balasore district (74,132), followed by Bhadrak (73,103).

Evacuation of people is also underway in Cuttack, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Jagastinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri and Angul districts, he said. Around 5,000 pregnant women expecting delivery by June 1 have been admitted to hospitals, a health official said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has rushed Odisha’s Minister of State for Home, D S Mishra to Balasore to monitor the situation in the northern parts of the state. Jena said the four coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore are in the high-risk zone, while the impact of ‘Yaas’ will also be felt in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, and parts of Puri and Khurda districts.

IMD warning: The MeT Department also warned of bending or uprooting of electric poles and disruption of railway services due to snapping of power lines and signalling systems.

Trains cancelled: The South Eastern Railways has announced the cancellation of several passenger special trains till Wednesday.

Relief task force: Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it is creating a relief task force as part of its preparedness for cyclone Yaas as it approaches the east coast. The task force is equipped to extend quick support to Mahindra vehicle owners in affected areas. The company also urged its customer to take precautions against the approaching storm and heavy rainfall by removing all valuable belongings from the vehicle and parking it in a high-lying covered area not prone to waterlogging.